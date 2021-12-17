Police trying to identify knife-wielding robbery suspect

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation.

Around 10 a.m. on Dec. 4, police were called for a robbery at a retail store in the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue.

The male suspect entered the store and stole a quantity of merchandise.

Police say as the suspect was leaving, he produced a knife and threatened the safety of the employees, before fleeing on foot northbound on Dougall Avenue.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat, black pants, dark coloured running shoes, dark coloured baseball hat and a surgical mask.



The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and requesting anyone in the area of the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4839, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.