Police trying to identify suspect after a fire at a Windsor business

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is asking the public to help identify a suspect caught on surveillance cameras intentionally lighting a fire at a business.

Around 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 13, patrol officers went to a business in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of an active fire.

Officers arrived and Windsor Fire and Rescue were on scene working to put out the fire.



No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, however the business suffered damages.



Through investigation, officers believed the fire was intentionally set.

A suspect was captured on surveillance video and investigators are asking for any information that may assist them in identifying him. Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are also asked to check their footage for further evidence.



The suspect is described as a male, white, in his 20's, brown hair, wearing a black winter coat with a hood, black pants, and has a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.