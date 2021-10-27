Police trying to identify suspect after a teen approached in Tecumseh

Essex County OPP are hoping the public can help them identify a man in a suspicious person investigation.

Investigators say around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, a 13-year-old boy was in the area of St. Thomas Street and Manning Road in Tecumseh when an unfamiliar vehicle pulled up alongside him.

The driver and lone occupant tried to start a conversation with the boy but he wouldn't talk back, instead going to a safe place where he reported the incident.

Investigators want to speak with the person involved and are hoping the public can identify the vehicle and driver.

The person of interest is described as being middle aged male operating a dark grey Toyota sedan with a rusty trunk.

The vehicle was described to have a round silver ornament hanging from the rear view mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.