Police trying to identify suspect in $18,000 bank fraud case

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect in a fraud case that saw over $18,000 stolen from a local bank.

Police say that between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5, 2022, a suspect used a bank account without authorization to deposit fraudulent cheques.

Two images of the suspect have been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 519-258-6111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

