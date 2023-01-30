Police trying to identify suspect in LaSalle 'porch pirate' case

The LaSalle Police Service is trying to identify a suspect in a 'porch pirate' case.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, police received two separate reports of theft of a package from porches in the Seven Lakes neighbourhood in LaSalle.

Both thefts occurred between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. and occurred within 30 minutes of delivery.

Police say the theft was caught on surveillance cameras which show what appears to be a dark-coloured 2007-2014 model Ford Edge stop on the road in front of the residences.

A white male wearing a blue baseball cap, a black jacket, and a red bandana covering his face, exits the vehicle, steals the package, and leaves.

The LaSalle Police Service is asking the public for help to identify the person or vehicle in the photo.

Anyone living in that area is also asked to check their video surveillance systems to see if this incident was captured.

Police remind everyone that if you may not be home when expecting a delivery and are concerned about theft, consider having your package delivered to your local post office or an Amazon Delivery Hub, where you can safely retrieve your items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 ext 300 or anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or online at https://www.catchcrooks.com/.