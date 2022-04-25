Police trying to identify suspect vehicle in shooting investigation

The Windsor Police Service has released an image of a suspect vehicle as part of an investigation into a shooting incident.

Police have obtained an image of a suspect vehicle from a surveillance video and are looking for a small, black sedan having some similarities to a Dodge or Chrysler model vehicle.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Buckingham Drive.

Officers received information that a small, dark coloured sedan was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed northbound on Buckingham Drive, and then westbound on South National Street.

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help to identify a suspect vehicle (pictured) as part of an investigation into a shooting incident in the 1500 block of Buckingham Drive on April 22, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

Several spent shell casings were found on the roadway, while a residence and a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Buckingham Drive sustained damage from being struck with bullets.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident.

The public is being advised to use caution as the firearm remains outstanding. If either the suspect vehicle or suspect(s) are seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

The Major Crime Unit is also asking anyone with surveillance cameras and vehicles equipped with dash cams to check their footage, more specifically on Friday, April 22, 2022 between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. for possible evidence. The request for help is focused on cameras in the area of:

- Buckingham Drive between Reginald Street and South National Street

- Westbound on South National Street from Buckingham Drive

- Southbound on Norman Road from South National Street

- Southbound on Olive Road from South National Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.