Police trying to identify suspects targeting Transit Windsor bus

OPP in Kingsville are investigating multiple reports of mischief targeted at a Transit Windsor bus along County Road 20.

Police say that between October 2022 through January 2023, an unknown occupant or occupants of a pickup truck have thrown items at a City bus, in some cases causing damage.

The investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information or may have witnessed these incidents to contact Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.