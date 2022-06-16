Police trying to locate driver involved in a hit and run in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help to identify and locate a driver involved in a hit and run.

Around 4:50 p.m. on June 15, officers were called to a hit and run at the intersection of College Avenue and Crawford Avenue involving a motorcycle and a small blue sedan.

Police say the blue sedan fled southbound on Campbell Avenue and was last seen in that area. Police obtained a description of the lone male driver.

The adult male on the motorcycle was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigators say several people stopped to assist. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

The Windsor Police Service is also requesting anyone in the area of College Avenue and Campbell Avenue, with surveillance cameras, to check their footage for possible evidence. Anyone driving in the area at the time of the incident is also requested to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.