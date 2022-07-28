Police trying to locate suspect as part of a sexual assault investigation

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit is working to locate a suspect and suspect vehicle as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The alleged assault happened on Tuesday, July 26.

At 10:15 p.m., police say it was reported that a female youth was walking north on Bridge Avenue. A suspect vehicle approached the young female, at which time she entered the vehicle, a silver or grey four-door sedan.

The suspect vehicle traveled north on Bridge Avenue, west on University Avenue West, and circled the area bordered by University Avenue West, Rankin Avenue, Wyandotte Street West, and Randolph Avenue. At 10:20 p.m. the suspect vehicle parked in a parking lot located at the corner of Rankin Avenue and University Avenue West. At 10:30 p.m. the vehicle left the area traveling south on Bridge toward Wyandotte Street.

The male suspect is described as Arabic, 20-30 years old, with straight black hair slicked back (medium length at the front and long in the back), a thin beard, 5'5" to 5'6" tall, and spoke with an Arabic accent.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit is trying to locate a vehicle (pictured) as part of a sexual assault investigation. The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2015-2020 Honda Civic sedan, silver or grey in colour with a moonroof. July 28, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2015-2020 Honda Civic sedan, silver or grey in colour with a moonroof.

The Windsor Police Service is requesting anyone in the area of Bridge Avenue, University Avenue West, Wyandotte Street West, and Randolph Avenue with surveillance cameras, to check their footage for possible evidence. Anyone driving in these areas at the time of the incident is also requested to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crime Branch at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com