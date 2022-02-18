Police upgrade charges in murder involving Windsor woman in Fort Erie

Police have upgraded charges in the case of two murders at a rental home in Fort Erie.

In January of 2021, a group of renters, from outside Niagara, held a party at a home on the waterfront.

20 yr old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18 yr old Christine Crooks of Toronto were shot to death at the home.

Detectives have upgraded the charges against 30-year-old Trevor Barnett of Scarborough to two counts of first degree murder.

An aspiring rapper known as El Plaga, 22 year old Christopher Lucas of Scarborough, is also facing two counts of first degree murder in the case.

An undated photo of Juliana Pannunzio, who was killed in Fort Erie, Ont. on Tuesday January 19, 2021 (Photo via www.gofundme.com)

Barnett appeared in court Friday to face the upgraded charges.

Police say since it is still an active investigation no further information will be released at this time.