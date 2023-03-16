Police use taser in Chatham-Kent arrest

A 55-year-old Ridgetown man is charged with assaulting police after striking an officer with a wrench and a pry bar.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a disturbance call early Thursday morning on Goodal Drive in Ridgetown and were told a man was in a garage causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they located the man in the garage.

According to police, the man was agressive towards police and yelled comments to harm them while holding a large wrench and a pry bar.

Police say the man did not comply and ran towards the officers swinging the tools, hitting one of them.

More units arrived on scene while the man continued to be assaultive and threatening to police.

Police say tasers were used to gain compliance and the man was taken into custody.

The man is charged with weapons dangerous, resisting arrest, two counts of uttering threats and three counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.