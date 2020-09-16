Police Warn About a 'Concerning Interaction' Involving a Young Girl

Windsor police are asking parents to remind their kids about "stranger danger" after what is being called a "concerning interaction."

Police are investigating after a report that a man approached a young girl in the 1100 block of California Avenue near Girardot Avenue in late August.

According to investigators, the man spoke to the girl and gave her with hand-drawn pictures that resembled her, leading police to believe the suspect may have targeted the girl after seeing her in the past.



The Major Crime Branch is investigating to determine if there was any criminal intent.



Police are asking that parents talk to their kids about interacting with strangers and say children should always travel in pairs, in well lit and high traffic areas and know how to call 9-1-1.