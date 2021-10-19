Police warn about a new phone scam in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is sending out an alert about a new phone scam.

Financial Crimes Unit is reporting people are receiving a phone call from a person claiming to be a lawyer.

Victims are told a relative has been arrested for a serious offence and are asked to send money for lawyer fees.

Police report multiple victims have sent money as a result of this scam.

Windsor Police Constable Talya Natyshak says the scammers are always trying to change what they do.

"Sometimes it will be about social insurance numbers, sometimes it's about COVID, and here and now we're seeing this one. They're always trying new things so people aren't aware of that specific type of call and trying to get that money," she says.

Natyshak says these scammers are also very good at trying to scare you and keep you on the phone to get your money.

"If you're not 100 per cent sure who that person is on the other end of the phone, who's sending that email, always err on the side of caution and never send money or give out personal information," she adds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.