Police warn of new phone scam regarding police fundraiser

The Windsor Police Service is warning the public about a phone scam where the caller is pretending to raise money for the Windsor Police Service.

Police say they received a report from a resident who was called by someone soliciting money on behalf of the service. The scammer asked the community member for their credit card number and personal information.

The public is being reminded that the Windsor Police Service will never solicit funds.

Police say if you receive a suspicious phone call you think could be a scam, hang up immediately.

The public can also call the Windsor Police Service headquarters with any questions regarding potential scams.