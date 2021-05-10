Police Week is Underway in Windsor-Essex

Working Together to Keep our Communities Safe is the focus of Police Week.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) will be engaging the public as best they can under current COVID-19 restrictions with virtual events scheduled throughout the week.

"A lot of it's just promoting those community partnerships we have, not just with WPS, but with many organizations that work together for community safety," says Sergeant Andy Drouillard.

He says Windsor police will miss face-to-face interactions, but he hopes residents take some time to participate and have their voices heard.

"Because of the pandemic, a lot of the stuff we're doing has gone virtual," says Drouillard. "There is a lot of virtual fatigue at this point, but we're still hoping to develop that connection with the community."

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a rise in racism towards Asian-Canadians.

Drouillard says there hasn't been an increase in racism complaints locally, but Windsor police will be engaging the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association on the issue.

"I think a lot of that is under reported, so we're going to encourage those members of the association to assist us with combating racism by ensuring they report it to us so we can address it," he says.

Chief Pam Mizuno will take part in a virtual chat with Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor (WEST) to see how Windsor police can help with gender inequality in the workforce Monday.

Drouillard says links for virtual events, tips and resources will be posted to the Windsor police Twitter and Facebook accounts throughout the week.

Police Week wraps up on Sunday.