Police Widen Investigation into Vandalism at WE Transgender and Allied Support

Windsor Police Service is searching from more evidence as they investigation a string of hate motivated crimes.

Windsor-Essex Transgender and Allied Support found more racist and homophobic slurs at its office in the in the 1400-block of Tecumseh Road East Saturday afternoon and called police.

On Monday, staff returned to find the building had been victimized again with a broken window and hate speech defacing the windows and doors.

Police had initially been called to the office on Feb 16 for racist and homophobic graffiti defacing the building.

The Windsor police Morality Unit is asking the public to check for surveillance footage in the area over two time-periods.

From Friday at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 1:30 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.



Anyone who spots suspicious activity is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.