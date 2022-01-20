Police work to identify suspect in connection to a stabbing in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help to identify a suspect in connection to a stabbing.

At 3 p.m. on Jan. 14, the Major Crime Unit began investigating a reported stabbing in the area of Tuscarora Street and McDougall Avenue.

Police were told that an adult male was riding his bicycle when a white 4-door sedan with tinted windows stopped next to him.

Investigators learned that a male passenger got out of the car and began attacking the victim with an edged weapon.

The male suspect returned to the vehicle which fled the area westbound on Tuscarora Street.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20-30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, possibly braided hair style.

He was wearing black pants, a dark coloured jacket with grey sweatshirt underneath it, a black balaclava mask and white Nike sandals.

Investigators determined that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and requesting anyone in the area of Tuscarora Street and McDougall Avenue with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.