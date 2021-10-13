Police working to identify a suspect following a fire in Windsor

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is trying to identify a female suspect as they investigate a fire late last month.

The fire took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 30 at a residential building located in the 700 block of Windsor Avenue.

No injuries were reported but damage was estimated at $125,000.

An investigation later determined the fire was suspicious and an arson investigation was launched.

Police are now working to identify a suspect captured on surveillance video on Sept. 30, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white female, wearing a grey baseball hat with black rim, black spring jacket, grey pants, black sandals, carrying several bags and a black backpack.

Investigators are requesting anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any further evidence.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-84(TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.