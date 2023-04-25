Police working to identify man found dead in downtown Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help to identify a man who was found deceased in the downtown area over the weekend.

On April 22, shortly after 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue after a homeowner reported finding an unresponsive male laying on the floor of their garage.

An examination of the body showed no indications of foul play or trauma that would have resulted in death.

The victim, who carried no personal identification, is believed to be an Asian male, aged approximately between 40 and 50 years old, with a clean shaven face and black hair roughly 6-8 inches in length.

He had a distinct tribal dragon tattoo on his upper left arm.

At the time his body was discovered, the man was wearing a black t-shirt, a black zip-up sweatshirt, black designer jeans with rips at the knees, and white high top Converse shoes. He wore a rainbow bracelet with the words “www.va.gov” on it.

Anyone with information about this male’s identity is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

