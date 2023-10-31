Police working to identify suspect in alleged assault in South Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is looking for help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged assault in South Windsor.

On Oct. 27, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the 2300 block of Everts Ave.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that the victim was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached him and started an unprovoked argument.

Police say as the victim attempted to exit his vehicle, the suspect assaulted him and damaged the victim's cell phone.

The suspect then threatened to kill the victim and fled the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, 20-30 years old, with a large build. He has a black beard and black curly hair. At the time of the incident, he wore white sneakers, grey sweatpants, and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.