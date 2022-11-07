Police working to identify suspect in robbery-assault investigation

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a robbery and seeking the public's assistance to identify the suspect.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 5, police say a lone male suspect entered a business in the 4000-block of Walker Rd.

The suspect allegedly took several items and attempted to leave the store without paying.

When confronted by an employee, police say the suspect assaulted and threatened the individual.

The staff member sustained minor non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect (pictured above) as part of a robbery investigation. Nov. 5, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The suspect is described as black, 30 to 40 years old, bald, clean-shaven, with a medium build. He was wearing eyeglasses, grey pants, dark coloured shoes, a black and white baseball hat, and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.