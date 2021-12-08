Police working to locate owner of envelope with money inside
The Windsor Police Service is looking to find the owner of an envelope with money inside it.
Police say the envelope was turned in by a citizen who located it in the area of Kildare Road and Vimy Avenue, not far from Windsor Regional Hospital.
Police say the envelope has a very distinct message written on the front. The money was given to be used for "an item" for someone's new home.
Anyone with any information should contact Windsor Police.