Policy for decorative crosswalks in Essex to be reviewed

A policy surrounding the installation of decorative and themed crosswalks in the Town of Essex is going back to the drawing table for the third time.

Essex council was presented with a report during Monday's meeting regarding a policy on installing themed crosswalks.

As you heard on AM800 News, this topic was first brought up by council in early June of this year following a request for a rainbow crosswalk. Administration then presented a policy which was presented in mid-July, however they were then directed by council to edit some of the working and bring it back.

During Monday's meeting, the edited policy was presented, however council was leaning towards amending the policy to not allow any decorative crosswalks in the Town.

Administration then asked that following the comments made by majority of council, that they review the policy once more, which was approved by council.

Rob Shepley, deputy mayor, says no one on council is supportive of negative comments online about the crosswalks, but he doesn't think they're a good idea.

"Leamington has had their crosswalks vandalized, and we don't support that either, none of us here do. We're a community of murals. What works for us, doesn't necessarily work elsewhere and I think that's who we are, that speaks to who we are, is our murals."

Councillor Katie McGuire-Blais says the road isn't the best place for statements.

"I understand the value in it, but I just don't think that the road is the place to put the statement. It should be a mural, it should be on a wall. That's where I think this needs to be. And I would love to help any organization with that in finding them a space in the public eye to put their statement."

Councillor Kim Verbeek says she supports decorative crosswalks in Essex.

"I do believe that like so many other communities there is a place for decorative crosswalks within our community."

The revised policy will come forward to council at a later date.