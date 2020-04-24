Policy on 911 Calls Involving Windsor Police Chiefs Approved

A new policy to deal with 911 calls involving Windsor's police chiefs is now official.

The Windsor Police Service Board unanimously approved the new rules Thursday night. It's in response to a situation where Windsor police officers were called to the home of now retired Chief Al Frederick in November of 2018.

"It was a gap that was identified a couple years ago, we worked through all the different issues that were in front of us and today the board approved it and it's now policy of the WPS," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who chairs the WPS Board.

Provincial police took over the investigation into what Frederick called a, "deeply personal matter between himself and a family member."

Dilkens says the OPP's investigation is now the benchmark moving forward.

"We took all proven steps in the circumstances at the time and we've now enshrined that in policy so that, in the event this happens again in the future, everyone will know how to act to deal with the conflict of interest," added Dilkens.

He says the board consulted the 12 largest policing agencies in Ontario, and found no one had a policy in place for 911 calls involving the chief of police.

"We're breaking ground among police services in the province of Ontario and we're the first now to have this type of policy, which has been confirmed by the Minister of the Solicitor General's office," he added.

The OPP cleared Frederick of any wrong doing and no charges were filed.

Following the incident, Dilkens confirmed the situation was personal in nature and did not involve a criminal element.

— with files from Teresinha Medeiros.