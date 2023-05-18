Political Commentator says the ongoing battle between Stellantis and the government is a power play

A CTV News Political Commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin says the ongoing battle between Stellantis and the federal government is a power play.

Scott Reid is reacting to the news about the future of the NextStar EV Battery plant in Windsor after some construction at the plant has been halted, due to Stellantis earlier this week stating that the Canadian government has not delivered on what was agreed to.

New information came to light on Wednesday after a letter was obtained by AM800 News, showing that Stellantis and LG Energy Solution sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on April 19th asking for urgent attention and assistance in executing the Special Contribution Agreement that the plant and government negotiated.

The letter also stated that what had been negotiated over several months relating to the $5-billion joint venture battery investment was finalized at the end of February 2023.

The letter makes note of five separate written documents confirming the government's commitment to match the production incentives after an issue with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act came to Stellantis' attention as a way to address the competitive gap.

Ontario Premier, Doug Ford also spoke out about the plant during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

During interviews in the afternoon Wednesday, Ford told reporters that he was disappointed that the provincial government wasn't involved.

The Premier also mentioned that negotiations with the federal government, the provincial government, and Stellantis are currently ongoing at this time.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Reid says Stellantis is creating a power play with what they're asking for from the government.

"And what we're saying is 'we want to be protected going forward. We have taken a certain amount of money from the you federal government, but what we want is an additional guarantee that if you sign other agreements that are real, real generous, we want to come back and get topped up'."

He says at the end of the day, this is hardball business.

"Stellantis is playing this super hard, and putting them right up against the wall, and it's like 'oh, okay, well then we're going to have to shut down, we're not going to do the build, we're not going to add jobs, maybe we'll withdraw some jobs'. And so this is really hardball politics, this is really hardball business."

Reid adds that there will end up being a deal that Stellantis will be on the better end of, but they'll have poisoned the well.

"And it's going to escalate and advance this broader debate about how much money should we be paying companies to locate here? And yes, we want to build the EV auto pack, if you will, including critical minerals and all that. But, how much taxpayer money should be going into every plant? And once you invest in one, does that mean that everybody you ever invested in gets to line up with a hat?"

Premier Doug Ford says he's always willing to work with the federal government.

"Right now, hopefully the federal government will step up. And I'm always willing to work collaboratively with them, just like we have with all the other auto deals, we've been a really good partner actually. I don't know what happened this time."

Ford says the Ontario government will do whatever it takes to protect the people and jobs in Windsor.

"I'm just disappointed right now. The fact that we weren't involved, they never talked to us. The head of Stellantis called us and said they had five letters from the federal government confirming that they were in on the deal. At the eleventh hour, they're doing this. But, our goal is to protect the people and the jobs in Windsor. And we'll do whatever it takes to protect those jobs."

Both Stellantis and L-G announced in March 2022 that they were investing $5-billion to build a joint lithium-ion battery production factory in Windsor.

Construction has been ongoing for months at the site of the plant, but since the funding issues went public, construction on the battery module plant has been halted.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides & AM800's Rusty Thomson