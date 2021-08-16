Political Expert says 'Anything can Happen' in Snap Election

Less than two years after Canadians last went to the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a snap election.

The Liberals held a minority government with 155 seats, the Conservatives had 119, the Bloc Quebecois 32, the N-D-P have 24 and the Greens two.

There were also four Independents and one vacancy before Parliament was dissolved Sunday.

Lydia Miljan is a professor of political science at the University of Windsor and says the opposition will likely argue calling an election during a health crisis is reckless.

"All the parties are going to say that this a completely unnecessary election. There hasn't been a vote of non-confidence, which would be the normal reason why you would call an election in a minority government," she added.

Miljan says Trudeau's likely going to try to ride the Liberal's COVID-19 response to a majority.

"A lot can happen in an election campaign, that's why we have elections because they matter," she says. "We have a number of things that are going to be happening throughout the next 36 days that could completely change and upend what they've perceived to be their winning strategy."

She says Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has been keeping a low profile and that could be an advantage.

"The Liberals have really sucked out the oxygen in terms of getting media coverage during the pandemic," she says. "This is a chance for the Conservatives to show their new leader and, from what I understand, he's a formidable debater and could prove to be a wildcard in this."

Miljan expects the NDP to regain seats lost in the 2019 Federal Election.

Election Day is set for Sept 20.