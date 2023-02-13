Political science professor says she has no sympathy for Toronto Mayor

A University of Windsor political science professor says she has little sympathy for the Toronto Mayor following recent events.

On Friday, John Tory announced he would be stepping down as mayor of Toronto due to having an affair with a member of his office staff.

Tory made a statement, confirming the relationship during a surprise news conference on Friday.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Lydia Miljan says this breaks all sorts of ethical violations.

"He did it during the pandemic when people were told they couldn't even have family in their homes and to add insult to injury to the people of Toronto, he took the staffer on so-called trips on government business so he could engage in this extramarital affair on taxpayers dimes."

Miljan says he will be remembered for this affair.

"It's a terrible way to have to leave your career but this is what he is going to be remembered for not what he did during his two terms as mayor, it's the fact that he had an affair and it only ended last summer. It wasn't a one-time lap, he says he made a mistake, he made a mistake and repeated it for a few years."

She says this sends a bad message to women.

"The fact that he says the staffer is no longer with the city, apparently she got a nice gig with his old employer. It just reeks of favouritism and sends a terrible message to young women that the only way to get some private sector jobs is if you have an affair with your politician boss."

Tory says the relationship ended mutually and the employee has since left the job.



