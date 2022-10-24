Political science professor says this years election is difficult to predict

A University of Windsor political science professor believes the municipal election is difficult to predict.

Lydia Miljan says this is due to the lack of reliable polling data in a municipal race.

She says this feels like a different kind of election campaign, especially in Windsor.

"Dilkens has been around for a while and has faced a lot of criticism but I do think he has a strong challenger in Chris Holt so that's certainly a campaign to watch and I wouldn't want to predict an outcome for that at this point."

Miljan says municipalities such as Kingsville and Essex will be interesting to watch.

"The Kingsville one is particularly interesting because for the first time I think in around 20 years that you have an open mayor seat. It's been a pretty hotly campaigned race as is the case in Essex, so those are some interesting municipalities to be looking at during election night."

Miljan says municipal elections don't usually get the same turnout as federal or provincial elections.

She says there could be some voter fatigue.

"Municipal races aren't always as easy to follow as the higher orders of government because you don't have the party system, you don't have that kind of organization, the same sort of ad buys. People don't seem to be as engaged even though it is the government that is the closest to people."

The municipal election is on Monday, October 24.

Miljan will join Patty Handysides and outgoing Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo after polls close at 8 p.m. for AM800's Windsor-Essex Votes special.