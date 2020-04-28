Poll Finds Canadians Split Over Making COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory

As researchers across the planet work to find a vaccine for COVID-19, a new poll suggests Canadians are split over whether getting it should be made mandatory or voluntary.

The poll conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 60 per cent of respondents believed a vaccine should be mandatory while the other 40 per cent felt it should be voluntary.

Leger executive vice-president, Christian Bourque, says that doesn't mean only 60 per cent of Canadians would get the vaccine, but he expected much higher support for a mandatory vaccine given the scale and scope of the pandemic.

The poll also found the majority of respondents would be comfortable returning to their places of work and even shopping at a mall or farmers' market, if the government lifted restrictions on such activities.

But respondents did express worry over activities in which they had less control over their surroundings and physical distancing, such as going to restaurants, bars, gyms and large gatherings such as sporting events and concerts.

The poll was conducted April 24 to 26 and surveyed 1,504 adult Canadians recruited from Leger's online panel.

With files from the Canadian Press