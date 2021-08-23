Poll workers being sought after in Windsor-Essex as election approaches

With less than a month to go until the federal election, Elections Canada is putting out a call for poll workers.

They're in need of help in Windsor-Essex, but really all across the country, with officials saying they need 250,000 workers for advance polls and election day.

Rejean Grenier, a regional advisor for Elections Canada in Ontario, says most of their returning offices are filling up but election day is a whole different beast.

"This year because of COVID we have a few other spots that have opened up," he continued. "And so, 250,000 people and we're in the process of receiving applications for that and it's really worth it."

Grenier says that's because the pay for poll workers could land them around $300 for election day alone.

Despite that, the agency is expecting some difficulties in recruiting workers due to the ongoing pandemic, but Elections Canada is adopting a number of public health measures to ensure both voters and workers will be safe.

Grenier says given the circumstances they need help with all kinds of positions.

"Information officers, central poll supervisors, and poll workers basically is the title that they have. They will be assigned to a certain desk or to a certain area in the polling station and they will have particular jobs for which they will have been trained," he said.

One example Grenier gave of a position they've never had before is a person who will be working the door to take the name and contact info of voters coming into a polling place in case of COVID outbreak.

Residents over the age of 16 can visit the Elections Canada website to apply for available positions.

In Windsor-Essex specifically, Grenier says they're looking for around 2,500 workers, but it all depends on how many polls are going to be needed.

"Because every poll is going to have to adapt to social distancing which means that people are going to be further apart in there whereas sometimes you might have had six polls in the same location you might only have three or four this time."

He says it's going to be a challenge, but they've been preparing since the election call was made.

Work days will include Friday, September 10 to Monday, September 13 for advance polls and Monday, September 20 for election day.

Elections Canada is preparing to process up to 5 million mail-in ballots this year, though the agency still expects most voters will cast in-person ballots.