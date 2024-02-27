Pool at LaSalle's Vollmer Centre to reopen, again

The pool at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle is reopening, again.

Officials say divers performed an extensive sweep of the pool in the aquatic centre at the Vollmer Centre Tuesday morning and have advised administration that they believe it is safe for patrons to be allowed back in the pool for normal operation.

Programming will resume at 4:30 p.m. but the hot tub will remain closed at this time.

All lessons that have been cancelled due to this rare incident will have a credit applied to each participant's account.

The pool was shut down late Monday after someone stepped on a piece of glass at the bottom of the pool during a swimming lesson.

The pool had just reopened after being shutdown Sunday afternoon for cleaning after a deer smashed through a window and ended up in the water.