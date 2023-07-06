Pool company owner accused of defrauding customers out of $110,000

The owner of a pool installation company is facing multiple fraud charges as he's accused of defrauding customers out of over $100,000.

In April 2023, members of the Windsor Police’s Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit launched an investigation into KTPC Pools after receiving several reports that the business's owner took large deposits to install swimming pools but never started the work or returned the money.

As a result of the investigation, police learned that owner of the company was hired by three separate customers in Fall 2022 to complete pool projects.

In exchange, the owner obtained deposits from each customer totalling over $110,000. However, officers also determined that KTPC Pools had filed for bankruptcy.

On July 5, 2023, officers arrested and charged Thomas Dowling, 63, of Blenheim with three counts of fraud over $5,000.

Investigators encourage anyone who had similar experiences with KTPC Pools to contact Constable Tim McInnis at 519-736-8559, ext. 226. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.