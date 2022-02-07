Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Tuesday in Lakeshore

If you still need a COVID-19 vaccination, Lakeshore is hosting a pop-up clinic this week.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit staff will be on hand Tuesday at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to administer first and second doses as well as boosters.

The clinic is open to all residents and appointments are not necessary.

More information about where and when you can get your vaccination can be found at wevax.ca.