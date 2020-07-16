Pop-Up Thunderstorms Come with Extreme Heat in Windsor-Essex

With temperatures in the range of 30C in Windsor-Essex, there is the potential for pop-up thunderstorms with the heat.

That's according to Doug Gilham, a meteorologist with The Weather Network.

He says all you need for a thunderstorm is moisture and rising air.

Gilham says hot muggy days and being surrounded by water makes Windsor, Ont. the national leader in days where thunderstorm conditions are present.

"The lake breezes can play a critical role in that," says Gilham. "You have cooler air over Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie and that cooler air spreads inland and you get a boundary or front and that can be the trigger for getting the air to rise."

Even with ideal conditions for storms to pop-up, Gilham says you never know when things will turn for the worst.

"They can bring torrential or even flooding rain to one location and totally miss a place just a couple kilometres away," he says. "The hot muggy days are notorious for that."

Gilham says the type of weather Windsor needs to fix that won't be around for a while.

"What we really need is an extended soaking rain, not torrential brief downpours, but it certainly will help, just not quite as much as might need," added Gilham.