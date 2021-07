The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is holding an mRNA vaccine clinic in Tecumseh on Wednesday.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., eligible people will get either a Pfizer-BioNTeh or Moderna vaccine at TMC Occupational Health Services, 13278 Tecumseh Rd. East Suite 101.

Walk-ins will be accepted or you can book an appointment at cheat@tmmc-clinic.com