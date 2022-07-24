Pope Francis begins his visit to Canada aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people

A plane carrying the Pope is scheduled to arrive later today in Edmonton.

The six-day visit also has the pontiff travelling to Quebec City and Iqaluit.

While in Alberta, the Pope is scheduled to visit the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School in the community of Maskwacis.

That is where he is expected to make an apology to Indigenous Peoples for abuses they have suffered.

The Pope said last week that he hoped this ``penitential voyage'' would contribute to healing and reconciliation.