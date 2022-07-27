Pope to depart Edmonton, travel to Quebec City for final days of reconciliation visit

EDMONTON - Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City today, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his "penitential" journey in Canada.

The pontiff is to visit with officials on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec's capital shortly after his plane touches down.

Francis is to hold a mass Thursday at the National Shrine of Ste. Anne de Beaupre east of the city, then attend vespers with church officials at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Quebec.

On Friday, he is to make a brief stop in Iqaluit before heading home to the Vatican.

The Alberta leg of the Pope's journey included a visit to the Indigenous community of Maskwacis, south of Edmonton.

Standing there before residential school survivors and Indigenous leaders, he apologized for abuses at the institutions, most of which were run by the Roman Catholic Church.