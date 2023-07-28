Popular county business reopens after Wednesday's storm

A local business is back up and running after Wednesday's severe thunderstorm.

Ure's Country Kitchen and Mini Golf at 6000 County Road 20 West and County Road 50 reopened Friday morning after being shut down since 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Randy Ure owns the business with his wife Laurie and says there were no damages to the business in Malden Centre but they were without power.

He says the business was closed on Thursday but power was restored early Friday morning.

"Power came on at one and this morning we came down and our milk cooler we stuffed it fill of bags of ice to keep things from going bad," he says. "All our ice cream coolers and all our other coolers, we used every blanket in our house, we have no blankets upstairs in any of the bedrooms, they're all covering the coolers and the freezers."

Ure says it's been a busy morning.

"Everybody's looking for gas of course for their generators and things because there's still people out along the lake down here and then of course ice," says Ure. "Everybody wants a coffee this morning, everybody wants breakfast especially if you got no power at home you got to find coffee somewhere, you got to find breakfast somewhere."

He says they've been hearing stories and seeing pictures for residents and crews working on restoring power.

"We had one interesting thing yesterday afternoon when the power was, the Ontario Hydro guys who like our restaurant called and wanted to order lunch yesterday and Laurie told them, if you can get the power on for me I'll make you guys lunch no problem," says Ure. "We're hearing lots of stories about devastation even the hydro guys said it's just a total and complete disaster down along the lake."

Early Friday morning on social media, E.L.K. Energy said crews were working on remaining outages and hazards.

The storm ripped through Windsor-Essex Wednesday afternoon.

The Harrow area along with Kingsville were severely impacted.

Trees were uprooted, branches fell, roofs were damaged along with cars.