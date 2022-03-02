Popular festival returning to Essex this summer

The fun is returning to Essex.

The town has announced the return of the Essex Fun Fest.

The popular summer event has been on hiatus for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillor Joe Garon chairs the Essex Fun Fest Committee and says the event has been a staple in the community since 1988.

"With the exception of these two lost years there due to COVID-19, it's always been a festival for our town and surrounding areas that is for all ages, lots of attractions, lots of entertainment," Garon said.

Garon says he's looking forward to the return of the event.

"It's been a long haul but looks like we're going to be able to host it this year and I think everybody is pretty excited about that."

He says he's anticipating some changes to the event.

"It's a reboot but we're going to actually try our best to change it up a little bit," he continued. "Change the layout a little bit."

The event will take place from July 7 to July 10 at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.