Popular Ford City restaurant relocating

A popular Mexican restaurant in Ford City is relocating.

The Grand Cantina on Drouillard Road is moving to Walkerville this spring.

John Alvarez is co-owner of F&B Hospitality Group which operates the restaurant.

He says they love being on Drouillard Road but need more space.

"We love being there and customer base is great, neighbourhood has been nothing but amazing but at the end of the day, I need more space so I can accommodate more people and provide a good service still," he says.

The future site of the Grand Cantina restaurant at 1000 Drouillard Rd. in Windsor. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

Alvarez says the new restaurant will be located on Wyandotte Street East at Devonshire and the menu will be getting a facelift.

"We're going to give the menu a little bit of a facelift, do a little bit more exciting things and then the cocktail game is going to go up as well," says Alvarez. "So yeah it's very exciting."

He adds new site is really close to his other businesses.

"We just opened Funky Chow about two years ago, reopened F&B since the pandemic and that was less than month ago and then Taloola, it's been a staple in the neighbourhood for 16 going on 17 years," he says.

The restaurant has been on Drouillard Rd. for five years and is known for its Mexican eats, drinks and beers.

Photo courtesy: The Grand Cantina's Facebook page