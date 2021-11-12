Popular Kingsville brewery moving and expanding

A craft brewing company in Kingsville is making plans to move and expand.

The Grove Brewing Company has purchased a 9,000 square-foot facility at 86 Wigle Ave. in Kingsville, and if work to prepare the space goes as planned, the goal is to open in mid-March 2022.

The company currently occupies an 1,800 square-feet site at 12 Main St. E., but co-owner Jeff Smith says they just outgrew their current location and had the opportunity to acquire the new space to do what they wanted to.

"Build a brand new state-of-the-art brewhouse with a full taproom that will have a capacity of 170 people, as well as packaging," he says. "Most importantly, a big retail store so we can retail as much of our product ourselves."

Smith says they currently employ around 30 people at their current space but that figure could grow in the new facility.

"It's going to give us a lot more flexibility in what we do, and take out a lot of redundancies trying to brew in a small space and move product to package. So we should add 5 to 10 employees once we get into the new space as well," he says.

The owners do have plans for their current space next to the Grove Hotel, but are not ready to reveal those plans.