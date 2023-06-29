Popular Windsor restaurant owner being remembered

A well-known Windsor restaurant owner has passed away.

Daniel Law died on Sunday, June 25 at the age of 75.

He was the owner of the Red Sail Restaurant on Walker Road near Airport Road.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says Law always had a smile on his face and always assisted with different fundraisers in the city.

"Whoever saw Danny and whenever you saw Danny he was always smiling and everyone knows Danny from the Red Sail restaurant but he was always out and about helping St. Clair College and different fundraisers throughout the city," says Dilkens.

He says Law did a lot for the city.

"He was highly involved in one of our city sister relationships and just a very very active person," he says. "Made a difference while he was here on this planet and certainly the work that he did for the city helped them to build this community will be acknowledged.

According to his obituary, Law leaves behind his mother Sun-Chang, his wife Dora and his son Joseph.

He served as the city's Ambassador of Goodwill to Fujisawa, Japan in 1989.

Law also received the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of Confederation in 1992 for significant contributions to the community.

A memorial visitation is set for Tuesday, July 4 at Windsor Chapel Funeral Home on Dougall Avenue between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.