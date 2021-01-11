Porter Airlines Hopes to Resume Operations in March

Porter Airlines will remain grounded until at least the end of March.

The airline has announced flights will now restart on March 29 due to the ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In a statement the airline says "We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service. However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights."

Porter suspended all flights on March 20, 2020.

At that time, President and CEO Michael Deluce stated service would resume on June 1.

Porter along with Air Canada and Sunwing fly out of Windsor.

Air Canada resumed operations at the airport in September while Sunwing remains grounded.