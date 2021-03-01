Porter Airlines Remains Grounded

Another delay for Porter Airlines.

The airline has announced flights will remain grounded until at least May 19 due to the ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In an online statement the airline says, "We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service. However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights. We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers."

Back in January, the airline announced its plan to restart service on March 29, 2021.

Porter suspended all flights on March 20, 2020.

At that time, President and CEO Michael Deluce stated service would resume on June 1, 2020.

Porter along with Air Canada and Sunwing fly out of Windsor International Airport.

Air Canada resumed operations at the airport in September while Sunwing remains grounded.

