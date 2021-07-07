Porter Airlines Resuming Flights out of Windsor in October

Porter Airlines is returning to the sky.

The airline has announced it will relaunch its service beginning with three routes on September 8. The airline will provide additional routes on September 13, 17 and on October 6.

Flights out of Windsor to Toronto will begin on the .

Porter suspended all flights on March 20, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, President and CEO Michael Deluce stated service would resume on June 1, 2020.

Porter along with Air Canada, Sunwing and WestJet fly out of Windsor International Airport.

Air Canada resumed service in September 2020, while WestJet started last month and Sunwing will begin weekly flights to Cuba in December.