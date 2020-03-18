Porter Airlines Suspends Operations

An airline that flies out of Windsor International Airport is temporarily suspending operations.

Porter Airlines has announced it is suspending all flights at the conclusion of the operating day on Friday. (March 20)

In a statement, President and CEO Michael Deluce says the service will resume on June 1st.

The airline is also waiving its change and cancellation fees for passengers returning home on short notice.

Deluce adds if you have an upcoming flight booked during the suspension, an email will be sent to you or your travel agent with specific information about your reservation.​