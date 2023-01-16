Porter Engineered Systems gets $570,000 from province for Oldcastle expansion plans

A funding boost for Porter Engineered Systems.

The company is receiving more than $570,000 from the provincial government for its first manufacturing facility in the region and province.

The funds will assist the company with its $5.5-million expansion in the Oldcastle area at 2555 North Talbot Road and is also expected to create 15 new jobs by 2025.

Steve Pan is the Director of Operations at Porter Engineered Systems Inc.

"This facility is developing innovative and proprietary technologies that have applications across numerous vehicle platforms across both internal combustion engine as well as new engineer vehicle platforms," says Pan.

He says work has already started at the site.

"We're currently in the phase where we've been working with our customers to win programs and we're at the phase where we started the design and get to a stage where we're ready to start manufacturing in the next few months or so," he says.

Steve Pan, Director of Operations at Porter Engineered Systems Inc. talks about the company's expansion plans in Oldcastle, January 16, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Pan adds the company is please to be apart of future growth in Ontario.

"We know that Windsor-Essex, Ontario has a strong manufacturing base with the right type of folks here," says Pan. "At the same time too, there's been a few trends moving obviously COVID and as we were looking in terms of where we wanted to go, this funding was critical for us in making that business decision to say that this was the right place for us to do it."

He says Porter Engineered Systems established in Windsor-Essex in 1993.

The company designs and manufactures seating structures, mechanisms, and powertrain components.

The provincial funding comes from the Regional Development Program’s Southwest Ontario Development Fund.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie and Bruce Grey-Owen Sound MPP Rick Byers made the funding announcement Monday morning at the plant.