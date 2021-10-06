Porter flights resume at Windsor International Airport

Porter Airlines flights resume at Windsor International Airport today.

The airline will have a reduced schedule to start.

They'll be offering two flights per day to Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, the first departing around 10 a.m. and the other around 6 p.m.

From there, passengers can connect into the airline’s network.

Speaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Airport Chief Executive Officer Mark Galvin says today is a great day.

"Today is their restart, they're starting with two flights obviously we hope that grows to more as we move through this recovery, which is taking some time but we're seeing some signs of it ending and again it's a great day for us and a great day for Porter," he continued. "We welcome them back, they've been just a fantastic partner for Windsor and Essex County and the region."

Galvin says they've seen a demand since the airport re-opened, which they hope continues.

"We've had a lot of full flights. West Jet wraps up their seasonal service on October 9, and they did quite well this year. Not flying as frequently as they did in the past obviously with the pandemic but I think people have gotten used to the precautions and the mitigation efforts that we're doing here and that we all do personally," he said.

With the return of the Porter flights, Windsor International Airport will be up to five flights a day.

Galvin says now they're trying to look ahead to get other potential destinations on the map at the airport.

"The one thing right now what we're obviously working on with our airline partners and potential new partners is to expand service and look at destinations that perhaps we haven't had in the past. We're in continuous discussions with airline partners to expand service and look at other places," Galvin said.

Galvin says any flights from Windsor to Billy Bishop will also have the option to fly into the United States, given the land border is still closed due to COVID-19.