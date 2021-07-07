Portion of 401 Closed in Chatham-Kent for Criminal Investigation

A portion of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed for a criminal investigation.

According to OPP, the road is closed in the Ridgetown area and the investigation is expected to take several hours.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed between Victoria and Orford Roads, drivers are being warned to expect significant delays and are asked to follow the Emergency Detour Route.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been notified and has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is a civilian oversight agency responsible for investigating circumstances involving police that have resulted in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.