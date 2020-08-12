Portland Beats Orlando to Claim MLS Championship

Dario Zuparic's first goal of the season gave Portland a 2-1 victory against Orlando in the MLS is Back finale.

Orlando was slow to react to Diego Valeri's corner kick in the 66th minute, allowing Eryk Williamson to collect the ball, change direction and take a shot that Jeremy Ebobisse deflected to Zuparic's feet. Zuparic didn't have to do much to get it by Pedro ``The Octopus'' Gallese, who had made two fantastic saves in the lead-up to the corner kick.

The goal set off a raucous celebration on the sideline and sent Orlando into panic mode. The Lions had a chance in the closing minutes, but failed to get the equalizer.

The Timbers, who spent 39 days in the MLS bubble and remained on West Coast time, hugged, danced and doused each other with water after the final whistle. They later raised the silver trophy on the pitch

It provided a lasting memory for the MLS, which managed to play 51 matches in 45 days at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World.

with files from (The Associated Press)